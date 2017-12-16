Bus route change not advisable

City of Armstrong hoping to move stop closer to Heaton Place

A potential change to a BC Transit route in Armstrong will likely be stopped.

City council inquired about changing the No. 60 route to better service Heaton Place, a seniors retirement centre in Armstrong. Transit planners investigated and determined the bus would have to travel 600 additional metres, adding two additional minutes per one-way trip.

BC Transit said the change was not advisable, and would cost more than $3,500 to implement.

“There’s a service review in January at regional district (North Okanagan) and we can bring the discussion to that,” said Mayor Chris Pieper on the city’s next move.

Pieper also pointed out the Heaton Place has recently acquired its own bus.

“We should check with them before January and see if this (route change) is still a need,” he said.

Project expands

Work on rehabilitating the Adair Wastewater Treatment Plant will cost more than expected.

Staff completed a cost-to-complete analysis and are expecting the final costs to exceed the original expected amount of $633,000, which was budgeted for with city funds and grant revenue.

The increase in the scope of work is about $122,000, bringing the project total to $690,000 and leaving the city with a shortfall of $57,000.

“The key in the (public works) report is the increase in scope is $122,000 and the request for extra funds is $57,000. The original work was done under budget,” said Pieper. “This is completing the project.”

Among the new work to finish the project was adding new security fencing parallel to the creek, mitigating a mould problem and new lighting.

Council unanimously voted to approve spending $57,000 from the sewer reserve fund to complete the project.

Building booms

Building continues to bustle in Armstrong.

Eight residential and commercial building permits were issued in November totalling more than $2 million.

That’s up four from November 2016, though down $12,000 in permit value.

For the year to date, 71 permits have been issues worth more than $17.5 million. That’s up from 45 over the same time frame a year ago, and nearly double the value ($9.2 million).