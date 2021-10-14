Bus riders asked to weigh in on proposed ‘rapid line’ route through Nanaimo

An RDN Transit bus. The Regional District of Nanaimo is working on a transit redevelopment strategy, and one of the recommendations is a ‘rapid line’ bus between downtown Nanaimo and Woodgrove Centre. (News Bulletin file photo)

The RDN is looking at introducing a ‘rapid line’ transit route connecting downtown Nanaimo and Woodgrove, and wants to hear bus riders’ thoughts on that and other public transit improvements being considered.

The Regional District of Nanaimo is working on a transit redevelopment strategy and is now holding a second phase of public engagement.

Initial work on the strategy yielded a range of recommendations, most notably the rapid line route that would offer limited-stop service along the old Island Highway, with trips 15 minutes apart. The rapid line would start with service between downtown and Woodgrove Centre and would later be expanded to include south Nanaimo.

The RDN is also looking to improve directness, frequency and hours of operation to some “key corridors and destinations” such as VIU, Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and Departure Bay ferry terminal, and considering expanding service in north Nanaimo and to Duke Point.

RDN residents are invited to view and provide comments on the recommended changes online at http://getinvolved.rdn.ca/trs or in person at the RDN Transit office until Nov. 3.

It is important that we hear from residents on whether we have achieved the right balance and how we could further improve the draft recommendations before they are finalized and presented to the board in the coming months,” said Stuart McLean, RDN transit select committee chairperson, in a press release.

RDN chairperson Tyler Brown said in the release that improving transit service is a priority for the regional district and the public’s participation in helping to shape that service is a “vital” part of the process.

