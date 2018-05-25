Bus pull returns to Kelowna

The United Way fundraiser will go May 26 in the parking lot of Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna

The annual United Way Bus Pull will return to downtown Kelowna Saturday, May 26.

Ten teams will compete in the fundraiser for bragging rights and the United Way Community Cup.

The fun, family event will also feature food vendors, a kids zone, a bouncy castle and games.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m., with the awards ceremony recognizing the top teams and fundraisers scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Money raised through the event will stay in the community to fund kids’, youth, family and seniors’ programs.

The bus pull will take place in the south parking lot of Prospera Place, off Cawston Avenue.

All teams participating in the event will compete in two time trials, followed by the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the finale with the teams with the top times competing for the Community Cup.

In addition to the cup, prizes will be awarded for the top individual fundraiser, top fundraising team, the best costume and the “most enthusiastic” (dead last) team.

