Bus loop at north Nanaimo mall closed off due to suspicious package

Bomb squad expected at Woodgrove Centre at 6 p.m. says Nanaimo RCMP

Police have closed off part of a north Nanaimo mall on the Saturday before Christmas after a suspicious package was found this afternoon.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said an area around the bus loop at the west side at Woodgrove Centre and the area is expected to be closed off until 6 p.m., as police await for a bomb squad to arrive.

The call came in at approximately 3 p.m., according to O’Brien.

“Out of an abundance of caution, that particular area, the adjacent area to the bus loop, has been cordoned off to foot and vehicle traffic,” said O’Brien. “Our RCMP explosive disposal unit is attending and expected to be on scene by about 6 p.m. and the interior of the mall has not been impacted in any way.”

The entrance by the Tim Hortons at the mall is also closed off because it is adjacent to the bus loop, said O’Brien.

Regional District of Nanaimo Transit could not be reached for comment.

More to come.

