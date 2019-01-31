Bus driver assaulted in Sidney to be off work for two weeks

Driver has been released from hospital following Jan. 29 assault

The suspect in the Sidney bus driver assault. A bus operator was assaulted by a passenger and is recovering at home after being released from hospital. (RCMP)

A BC transit driver assaulted earlier this week in Sidney has been released from hospital and won’t be back to work for at least two weeks.

His union president said the driver has been signed off work and will be recovering at home. The driver is believed to have suffered facial injuries in the attack, and is attending specialist medical appointments due to his injuries. At this time, details are being kept confidential.

The Jan. 29 assault took place at around 7 a.m., in the area of Lochside Drive and Bakerview Place in North Saanich.

Police identified a suspect from North Saanich and took them into custody Tuesday evening. He was later released on the condition he not enter or travel on any BC Transit buses and charges are being recommended.

Ben Williams, President of Unifor 333, said two other bus drivers have been assaulted in the past few weeks — one had a beverage poured on them and another was spat on.

Police ask anyone who saw this most recent assault to contact the Sidney/North Saanich RCMP Detachment at 250-656-3931, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

