Bus crash on Trans-Canada Highway slows traffic in Victoria

A bus reportedly crashed on the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday night near the Leigh Road overpass. (Facebook/Ashley Marie Penney)

A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near the Leigh Road overpass caused traffic to back up in Langford Thursday night.

The incident involved a BC Transit bus, which crashed through a highway median. Witness Mike Tanti was second in line when officials stopped traffic around 6:45 p.m. He told Black Press Media the bus appeared to be empty.

“There was a black car right in front of the bus,” Tanti said over Facebook. “[I’m] sure he got a fright seeing that come out in front of him.

“The roads were fine,” he added. “Not a lot of standing water.”

Medix BC posted to Facebook asking the public to “avoid the area at all costs” while emergency crews secured the scene.

According to DriveBC, the crash impacted traffic in both directions.

DriveBC also had a weather condition alert for the Malahat, noting heavy rain and water pooling between Highway 14 and Whittaker Road.

West Shore RCMP have not yet returned requests for comment.

Any injuries are unknown at this time.

More to come.

