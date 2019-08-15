Bus-car collision snarls Yale Road traffic in Chilliwack

Driver of the four-door sedan had to be extricated from vehilce

Vehicle damaged in a head-on collision with a BC Transit bus in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon is loaded onto a flatdeck.

Traffic was re-routed around the busy Yale Road corridor Thursday afternoon following a near head-on collision between a B.C. Transit bus and a car.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from his vehicle by Chilliwack firefighters. An air ambulance was later seen flying out of the area.

The collision happened around 2:45 near the Mitsubishi dealership.

Traffic was stopped in both directions by RCMP traffic investigators.

Then northbound lane was reopened at around 4:15 p.m.

Watch theprogress.com for more information as it becomes available.