Bus-car collision snarls Yale Road traffic in Chilliwack

Driver of the four-door sedan had to be extricated from vehilce

  • Aug. 15, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Traffic was re-routed around the busy Yale Road corridor Thursday afternoon following a near head-on collision between a B.C. Transit bus and a car.

The driver of the car had to be extricated from his vehicle by Chilliwack firefighters. An air ambulance was later seen flying out of the area.

The collision happened around 2:45 near the Mitsubishi dealership.

Traffic was stopped in both directions by RCMP traffic investigators.

Then northbound lane was reopened at around 4:15 p.m.

