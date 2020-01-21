Burst sprinkler system pipe forces evacuation at Glen Arbor Sunday in Williams Lake

At least three suites were damaged, most tenants can return to the seniors complex Tuesday

Glen Arbor maintenance manager Rex Moon has been busy after a flood in the building forced the evacuation of all 34 tenants Sunday. Drying fans are set up in all three floor hallways in the south end. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

For the second year in a row a flood at Glen Arbor in Williams Lake forced the evacuation of all 34 tenants.

In December of 2018 a sprinkler system failure occurred in the seniors complex forcing tenants out for weeks.

This time a sprinkler pipe in the attic space froze during last week’s cold snap and then burst when it suddenly warmed up on Sunday.

“Water came down from the attic above the third floor in the south end, flowed down through the building and out to the street,” said the building’s caretaker Rex Moon Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m, he added.

Williams Lake Fire Dept. Chief Erick Peterson gave the OK Tuesday morning for most of the tenants to return home and told the Tribune the flood damaged at least three suites.

“They have their alarm system back up and running and they have 99.9 per cent of the sprinkler system back up and running,” Peterson said, adding the tenants can move back in except into the damaged suites.

The sprinkler system should be fully restored by the end of Tuesday, he added.

Some of the tenants went home to family on Sunday while others moved into the Sandman Hotel and Suites next door.

On Tuesday morning Gayle Rodger, Lil Langstrom, Jean Munro and Peter Gordey were sitting in the Sandman lobby visiting and waiting to hear an update.

“This is our winter retreat,” said Munro, referring to the fact she stayed there last time there was a flood.

“It’s becoming a fancy home for us all,” she added chuckling.

Munro and Rodger’s suites were both damaged Sunday.

“I wasn’t too happy,” Rodger said.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb is on the Glen Arbor board of directors and said he would be talking with the insurance company Tuesday afternoon about the situation.

Last week’s cold temperatures also resulted in water pipes bursting at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

