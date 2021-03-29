Burst pipe shutters Cowichan Valley Regional District headquarters

Cowichan Valley Regional District staffers were kept home from work Monday and the doors were locked to the public after flooding over the weekend shut operations down at the CVRD’s Ingram Street headquarters in Duncan.

“We have confirmed it’s definitely a burst pipe in our building and it’s done some significant water damage,” CVRD spokesperson Kris Schumacher said Monday via his mobile phone. “It’s up on the third floor, where a lot of the IT is stored so I can’t even send an email out to my media contacts about it.”

Schumacher wanted the public to know that the damage is such that it’s affecting the CVRD from being able to provide the core services they offer out of the building, such as bill payment and meetings with planners. The building is closed.

“There looks to be a couple inches of water on the floor. I think a lot of it has also seeped through and done damage to the second floor as well,” he said. “It’s done enough damage that we can’t allow the public or staff into the building at this time. Obviously this disrupts some of the services we’re offering at this time but we will determine a temporary solution for delivering some of those core services and that information will be shared as soon as we know.”

A briefing call with senior management was slated for 10 a.m. and more information is to follow.

