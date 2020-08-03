Bursaries and bake sales at South Green Lake

Valerie Craig, left, and Diane Sullivan helped at the Pie Sale Drive-thru event on July 4. The South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary members sold the famous and sought-after homemade pies for $8 apiece. (Ken Alexander phot)

Drive-thru homemade pie sale a huge success in a trying time

The need for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meant the South Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary’s annual Community Day, usually held on the Saturday of the August long weekend, had to be cancelled this year.

Unfortunately, Community Day is an important fundraising event for the Auxiliary because they sell their famous and eagerly sought-after homemade pies.

Undaunted, the Auxiliary came up with a brilliant idea to sell off their pies, which were made prior to the COVID-19 breakout, with a drive-thru sale on July 4.

They set up their outdoor sales table at the fire hall with the sales starting at 10 a.m. and were sold out by 11:30 a.m.

Applicants sought for bursary

The 70 Mile & Area Community Fund is looking for bursary applications.

A $500 bursary is available for the continuing education or skills training of a resident of Watch Lake, Green Lake, Pressy Lake, 70 Mile, 83 Mile and surrounding areas.

Consideration will also be given to those who can show a close connection to this area.

This bursary can be used by any student, young or old, for further education or skills training. Proof of registration for an upcoming course will be required.

To apply, write a letter of 300-500 words stating goals, education plans and your connection to the area. Include any volunteer, extra-curricular activities and community service.

Send applications by Aug. 15, 2020, to the 70 Mile & Area Fund, c/o S. Wheeler, Box 29, 70 Mile House, B.C. V0K 2K0.

For more information, e-mail: seventymilecommunityfund@outlook.com.

The bursary was started after 70 Mile House Elementary School closed in 2000 and more than $3,000 was left in the PAC and 70 Mile Trackers (Cross-country Ski Club) accounts. This was held by the Seventy Mile Access Centre (SMAC) Society until the school volunteers figured out what they wanted to with it, says spokesperson Sue Wheeler.

In 2011, a group was formed to find a way to start handing out bursaries, and they talked to the Kamloops Foundation, which offered guidance and suggested they apply to NDIT for funding.

With donations, the fund jumped up to $9,000. NDIT doubled the amount and within four years, they had $19,151.

This allowed them to provide an annual bursary for people in the school’s catchment area using just the interest made on the initial money put into the Foundation.

Needing a third party to start handing out bursaries, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District came on board as a partner and the TNRD-70 Mile House and Area Community Fund started handing out $300 bursaries in 2013.

Bursaries bumped up to $500 in 2017. Since 2013, they have handed out 11 bursaries because they had more than one applicant and the funds were available.

Wheeler notes that in years when they don’t have students apply, they will consider providing funding to area fire departments or other community clubs that have projects underway.

