Burns Lake’s oldest building to be saved

After several years of fundraising, the Village of Burns Lake council is announcing the receipt of the final funds required to begin the restoration and conversion of the former St. John’s Anglican Church into a multi-use community space.

The donation of $50,000 from Coastal GasLink (CGL) ensures the complete restoration of the building’s exterior and the bell tower. The project will transform the building into a multi-use community space open for public use for events, gatherings and programs.

CGL’s donation ensures construction will begin in 2022, with a completion date to coincide with the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the municipality’s incorporation in 2023 according to the village.

Construction of the church began in 1928 and was completed with financial and material donations from across Canada. The building sat dormant for years and reached a point that a decision was needed regarding the building’s future.

The Village of Burns Lake council reached out to the community for suggestions and received overwhelming support to save the building by turning it into a multi-use community space.

“Council is grateful for the donation of $50,000 from CGL for the St. John’s Heritage Church Restoration. Ninety years ago, the building was a focal point for the community. By completing this project with our community partners, we are ensuring that it will once again become a vibrant community space,”said Mayor Dolores Funk.

“CGL is committed to being a good neighbour and leaving a legacy in communities. The Village of Burns Lake described the need to have better gathering space for community groups, while also expressing a desire to preserve community heritage”, said Kiel Giddens, Public Affairs Manager for CGL. “We’re glad to be a part of this project and the fabric of Burns Lake for decades to come.”

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.