Burns Lake’s newest Canadian

Anna Simmons is the newest Canadian citizen in Burns Lake after she passed her citizenship examination on Oct. 23 and took her Oath of Citizenship. Simmons, who works in the front office at Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) arrived in Canada in 1993 from Mill Valley, California. The students in LDSS' Endeavours Program made a decorated a cake to celebrate her accomplishment. (Submitted photo)

  • Dec. 11, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

