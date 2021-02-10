Wren Gilgan captures bird. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Laker’s lens captures bird mid-flight

Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan captured a bald eagle perched up atop a tree and mid-flight, last week. The magnificent bird is seen taking off, with some specks of snow flying off. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

  • Feb. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan captured a bald eagle perched up atop a tree and mid-flight, last week. The magnificent bird is seen taking off, with some specks of snow flying off. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

 

Wren Gilgan captures bird. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
North Okanagan public safety, environmental groups get government grants

Just Posted

Most Read