Wren Gilgan captures bird. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Laker’s lens captures bird mid-flight
Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan captured a bald eagle perched up atop a tree and mid-flight, last week. The magnificent bird is seen taking off, with some specks of snow flying off. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
