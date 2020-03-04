bc cup 3

Burns Lakers attend and win at BC Cup

The BC Cup was held at Mount Washington on Vancouver Island Feb. 29 and March 1. Burns Lake skiers participated and here were the results: Feb. 29 results; Nicole Hamp Bronze Sr. Girls, Julia Hamp 4th Jr. Girls, Adrienne Bender 5th Sr. Girls, Randy Hamp 9th Masters Men. March 1 results; Nicole Hamp Bronze Sr. Girls, Julia Hamp Bronze Jr. Girls, Adrienne Bender 4th Sr. Girls, Randy Hamp 5th Masters Men. (Submitted photos)

