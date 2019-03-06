Burns Lake upcoming events

Lizzy Hoyt at the LDSS MPR

The next performance in Lakes District Arts Council’s 13th performing arts season takes place on March 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lakes District Secondary School Multipurpose Room. An award-winning performer with the voice of an angel, Lizzy Hoyt delivers music with soaring melodies rooted in Celtic and folk traditions. An acclaimed songwriter as well as a superb musician, Lizzy is one of Canada’s most powerful Celtic-folk artists. She is known for bringing Canadian history to life through music. Lizzy toured for 10 years as a side musician before pursuing her own projects. She has been praised for her mastery of the fiddle, guitar and harp by the Edmonton Journal and Calgary Herald. The guest artist at this performance will be Brad Bell, and the concession will be provided by the LDSS Grad class, as a fundraiser for Grad 2019 activities. Look for our ads in the Lakes District News, and posters around town. Tickets are now on sale for this exciting evening of live entertainment at Process 4 Gallery, LDFC Printing and Stationery and the Lakes Artisan Centre.

Happy First Birthday, Save On Foods!

The local Save On Foods store celebrates its first anniversary in Burns Lake on March 9 in the Lakeview Mall, between noon and 3:00 p.m. There will be lots of kids’ activities and local musicians and performers. Don’t miss it!

Justin Lacroix at The Bakerei

Winnipeg’s bilingual singer-songwriter Justin Lacroix makes blues, folk and roots-rock a soulful experience. His songs of love and loss bring a message of optimism and a connection to the world around him. Justin performs at The Bakerei on Third Avenue on March 14. Admission is $20, and includes coffee or tea and delicious treats.

For more information about Justin Lacroix, click on this link: http://justinlacroix.squarespace.com