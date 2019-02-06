Burns Lake Tumblers go for gold!

Members of the Burns Lake Tumblers pose at the Smithers Invitational Gymnastic Competition held on Jan. 26-27. Bree Stanyer and Ella Broadworth earned gold medals, and Aja Erickson, Julia Anderson and Emily Tourond earned silver medals. The girls competed on the bar, beam, floor and vault. The Tumblers are a satellite group of Smithers Saltos gymnastics. (Submitted photos)
