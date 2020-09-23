Burns Lake to get a pedestrian-activated light

The Village of Burns Lake will soon be getting a new pedestrian-activated crossing on Hwy 16 at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) crossing. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, told Lakes District News in an email about the light installation which is being done to improve pedestrian safety. According to the Ministry, the light is set to be in operation in the coming week. The light is being installed by the ministry’s electrical maintenance contractor for the northern region, Westcana Electric Inc., for a cost of $60,000. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

