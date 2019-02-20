Burns Lake snowboarders place first

Snowboarders from Burns Lake put on an impressive performance at the British Columbia School Sports Northern Alpine Zone Championships held at Purden Ski Village on Feb. 1-2. Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) came first in the girls snowboarding event, in front of Smithers Secondary and Fort St. James Secondary (FSJSS). LDSS came second in the boys snowboarding event, behind Smithers Secondary School and ahead of FSJSS. Among the girls snowboarders from LDSS Avril Thom-Lucy got first place, Nisa Hofer third, Teslin Pinter fourth, and Micah Watson came in 12. For the LDSS boys, Cameron Stewart came fifth. In girls skiing Marlee Wilson came 11th and in boys Kyle Nealis came fifth. (Submitted photos)