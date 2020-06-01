Burns Lake sees a peaceful protest denouncing the police killing of George Floyd

Cheryl Casimir, a member of the task group for First Nations Summit organized a peaceful protest June 1 in Burns Lake, condemning the wrongful death George Floyd due to police brutality.

Cheryl Casimir, a member of the task group for First Nations Summit organized a peaceful protest June 1 in Burns Lake, condemning the wrongful death George Floyd due to police brutality.

The protesters also joined in to express their outrage over the 2017 death of Dale Culver of Witset First Nation and the recent death of Everett Patrick of Lake Babine Nation. Both First Nation men died in police custody.

Chief Dan George of the Ts’il Kaz Koh Burns Lake Band, family of Culver and Patrick, as well as several members of the community were present to show their support. The protest was held in the Burns Lake RCMP premises with ample social distancing and community members wearing masks. (Priyanka Ketkar photos)

