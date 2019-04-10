Burns Lake runners hit the grass

Burns Lake resident Chris Paulson leads the first April session of the Across Country Outdoor Adventure and Racing Club at the Lakes District Secondary School track on April 2. Paulson showed the runners proper running form and techniques for going up hills. The group meets every Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the track. In May the club meets for one short weekday evening run and a longer run on weekends. All levels of runners are welcome. (Blair McBride photo)
