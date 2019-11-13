Burns Lake remembers

Burns Lake residents on Nov. 11 marked Remembrance Day to recognize the sacrifices of those who went to war with a ceremony in the gymnasium of Lakes District Secondary School. At the ceremony, the Burns Lake Community Choir performed songs and members of the community laid wreaths, commemorating 101 years since the date of the signing of the Armistice, which ended World War 1. (Blair McBride photos)

  • Nov. 13, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

