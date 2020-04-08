Burns Lake Public Library launches Curbside Program to help deal with COVID

The Burns Lake Public Library officially closed its doors to the public on Wednesday, March 18, at 5:00p.m.

  • Apr. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The main reason for closing the doors now are the COVID-19 developments, and rules around social distancing. To accommodate the loss of service to loyal patrons, BLPL has put in place the Curbside Program.

“Most of our resources are still available to the public, even though our doors are closed,” said Monika Willner, library director, (this week many of the people we contacted were only by available by email—not surprising given the situation country-wide with COVID-19).

“As of Tuesday, March 24, 2020, we initiated our Curbside Service. This service is available from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Our patrons are able to order books, DVD’s, and puzzles via phone and our general email. Magazines are not available as it is not possible to disinfect them,” said Willner

Willner shared a quote she felt exemplified the importance of keeping the library services running as best they could.

“A full belly is little worth where the mind is starved,”—a quote from Mark Twain.

As part of their new COVID-19 precautions, they receive the orders from the public, then pack the items in a paper bag with the name of the person who ordered it written on it, as well as their phone number. The person should then let the library know when they’re in the parking lot, so that the librarians can bring them the bag with their books, in a “safe manner.”

“We do not accept item returns in person. They must be dropped off in our drop box to undergo a special sanitizing procedure. We disinfect all the returned items and then they sit for seven days in our quarantine room. It is only after this period of quarantine, that the materials are returned to the shelves,” said Willner.

The number to call is 250-692-3192. While the email is libraryn@burnslakelibrary.com

Another downside to all of this is that the library was forced to lay off their part-time staff, said Willner. But she hopes when this is all over, they can re-open, and re-hire.

“COVID-19 is impacting all of us in a different way. The library staff has had to become quite innovative in thinking of ways to continue to provide service to our community in a safe and comfortable manner. We are a rural library and we do not have the capacity like our ‘big brothers and sisters,” she said.

She adds that many of the larger libraries they heed advice from were able to continue serving people through online services, but the Lakes District area has a lot of people who aren’t connected in that way. There are a lot of community members who used the library specifically for internet access, and since that’s no longer an option, the Curbside program is a strategy that can work for those people.

“The extremely positive response to our Curbside Service reassures us that the library is an essential part of our community. The phone calls, messages, and emails we receive from our patrons are full of support and appreciation that we are still here for our community,” said Willner.

BLPL serves the Burns Lake community, but also the area around the community, making their total served population around 8000. Included in that are the six nearby First Nations communities.

Burns Lake Lakes District News

