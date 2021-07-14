Burns Lake Public Library hosting summer reading bingo

Activities for all age groups available at the library

The Burns Lake Public Library is hosting a summer reading club and bingo all of this summer.

“This program is a way for children of all ages to stay connected during the summer months, grow literacy skills, increase reading levels and have fun participating in literacy-based activities,” said Monika Willner, the library director, about the program.

Willner and the rest of the library staff have been constantly innovating and bringing different ways of engagement within the community despite the COVID restrictions. The library has continued to offer a variety of programming, contests, games to engage young and adult readers alike. One of the fun activity hosted by the library was the blind date with books where certain books were wrapped in a brown paper with only a single sentence visible on top.

This time around, the library is bringing their summer reading club and a bingo.

The BC Summer Reading Club is sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association and public libraries throughout British Columbia, with support from the Province of British Columbia, through Libraries Branch, Ministry of Education and CUPE BC, as well as North Central Library Federation and Lakes Literacy.

“This year’s theme is “Crack the Case”. We are offering free programming which will be a combination of outdoor, in-person sessions and take-home craft packs for those who would prefer it,” said Willner.

For the youth, the library is offering a Pandemic Boredom Buster Teen challenge with some amazing prizes up for grabs.

“Additionally, for the entire family, we are offering the Bingo Summer Reading for four different age groups: children, tweens, teens and adults. We have great prizes for the first three participants of each group,” she said.

The submission deadline of the Bingo cards is August 24 at 4 p.m.

Burns Lake Lakes District News