Burns Lake Public Library does grab bags by donation instead of the annual book sale

The Burns Lake Public Library decided to postpone their annual book sale scheduled for the last week of November and is instead offering grab bags.

“In light of the new Order from Dr. Bonny Henry, released November 19, the only decision we could make was to postpone the event until hear a different directive from the Provincial Health Officer,” said Library Director Monika Willner adding that even though people understand that we had to postpone the book sale, many of them were quite disappointed.

“This is when the idea of grab bags was born. It has been only two days and the interest is growing. It is additional work for us, but we are very happy that we were able to find a different avenue to help our patrons,” said Willner.

What the grab bags means is that patrons can call up the library with a list of their favorite authors or genres and the library staff will work towards putting together a surprise bag full of books. These books are being offered similar to the way the sale would’ve worked, on a donation-basis.

“The donations accumulated during this sale will boost our low self generated income for this year. We still hope that the order will be lifted before Christmas and we will be able to have a book sale. I know that might sound very optimistic, but optimism is what we need right now; we all must step up a bit more in trying to be positive and kind to each other. In case the book sale is not possible, we will continue with the grab bags until Christmas,” she said.

Willner believes that while the donations through the sale or through the grab bags will be helpful to the library, it would also be good for the community.

“I think having some good reading material will keep people home in these uncertain times. Those who already used this service were very grateful,” she said.

Earlier this year, in August, the library held a socially-distanced book sale event that lasted two weeks. The library used the multipurpose room to host the event with COVID restrictions in place like only five members allowed inside at a time, one-way directions between tables, providing hand sanitizer, etc. The library was prepared and had readied the multipurpose room for a similar sale however, the provincial health order restricting indoor gatherings and mandatory masks, had the library reconsider and eventually postpone the event altogether.

The library is also already in the process of making changes to its Christmas plans and programming.

“This is another program that needs to be adjusted to the existing situation. We would have to deliver all the Christmas projects in a safe manner. That means Curbside Service and online story time. Our Children’s Librarian, Bonny, is working on this right now. Patrons can check our Facebook page for any updates and upcoming activities or call the library,” said Willner.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

