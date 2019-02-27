Burns Lake mourns Berenice Haggarty

The national flag at the College of New Caledonia in Burns Lake flies at half mast on Feb. 22 to honour the life of Berenice Haggarty, who passed away recently. Haggarty's efforts saw the establishment of the Lakes District campus of the College of New Caledonia in 1976, a time when there were few opportunities for post-secondary education in northern British Columbia. She was one of the original members of the Regional College Committee that formed in 1963. "Berenice was a tremendous and inspiring visionary and advocate for educational opportunities for all students in the Lakes District," said CNC Lakes District Regional Principal, Corinne George, in a news release. "Bernice had a significant influence on the formation of CNC, and through her insightful vision post-secondary education was made available to students in northern B.C.," said CNC President Henry Reiser. After Haggarty retired from CNC's Board of Governors she worked on the Lakes District Community Advisory Committee until illness confined her to her home. She was also active in the community and volunteered at her church and with the Canadian Cancer Society, while also being a mother and wife. In 2001 she received the International Year of the Volunteer Award and in 2003 was awarded the Governor Generals Caring Canadian Award, an accolade that recognizes outstanding contributions to the community and Canada. Families have requested a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society, in lieu of flowers. (Blair McBride photo) Editor's note: The information in the Feb. 27, 2019 issue on where the flag was flying at half mast was incorrect. Lakes District News apologizes for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused.