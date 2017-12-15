Burns Lake makes list of most miserable winters

Do you usually complain about how bad the winters are in the Lakes District, or brag about how proud and tough northerners are?

Now you have another reason to do so.

Burns Lake is listed as number 10 in Expedia.ca’s list of the top 15 Canadian municipalities with the most miserable winters.

“In Burns Lake, when it snows, it really snows. In fact, on Feb. 11, 1999, the weather station at nearby Tahtsa Lake recorded the most snowfall ever in a single day: 145 cm,” reads the article, adding that 145 cm is about four-fifths the height of former Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky.

“But being snowed in is no problem for the residents of this isolated spot in B.C.’s north-central Interior – they’ll simply break out their snowmobiles,” adds the article.

Number one on the list is Baker Lake, N.U., followed by Beaver Creek, Y.T., and Inuvik, N.T.

