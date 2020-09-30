Burns Lake locals protest for Global Climate Change Strike

A few locals in Burns Lake, answered the call for a global climate change strike on Sept. 25, at the corner of Beacon Theatre. The group which wished to be identified as part of Fridays for Future with Greta Thunberg, said, "This year because of the pandemic the strike is socially distanced and a lot smaller but we are also responding to Justin Trudeau's Throne Speech which places Covid emergency above climate emergency. We are just trying to raise more awareness because these children have a pipeline going behind their house, and we want to protect their water and futures and it doesn't seem like their future is really being accounted for." (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)