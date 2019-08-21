Burns Lake local events

Garden Fresh Nutrition Workshop

  • Aug. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Garden Fresh Nutrition Workshop

Jess Hart, Holistic Nutritionist, will lead a garden fresh nutrition workshop on Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. The workshop will cover the benefits of eating locally grown food and participants will prepare a delicious spread of garden-fresh eats. The workshop is designed for ages 14+, and only 12 spots are available. Register at the library, or phone 250-692-3192.

Burns Lake’s Got Talent

Do you or someone you know have a specialty you’d like to facilitate? The Burns Lake Public Library will offer to pay for your time for teaching a workshop to take place in the multi-purpose room. Library staff will handle the advertising and enrollment of patrons who would like to sign up for a free workshop. All crafters are welcome! Examples of what the library is looking for include bath bombs, meditation, bee keeping, homemade cleaning supplies, art, painting, making signs, wood art, jewelry, photography, knitting and sewing. Give the library a call for more details at 250-692-3192 or e-mail monika@burnslakelibrary.com or sharlene@burnslakelibrary.com

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bradley McPherson still makes his mark, eight years later
Next story
Hearings begin as Vancouver Island mom fights for allegedly abducted daughter

Just Posted

Most Read

  • 4-H club to raise money for Houston teen

    The Houston teen is fighting bone cancer

  • Repairing airport or losing medevac?

    Council to be presented with choices in the coming months

  • Spirit of the North

    The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is an innovative and vibrant event that provides opportunities for northerners to hear world-class musicians, full orchestras, new compositions, chamber music masterworks, and much more. The Spirit of the North Classical Music Festival is particularly special because it features performers from local communities as well as a number of renowned guest musicians who share a professional or personal connection to northern B.C. On Aug. 11 and 12 the festival entertained Houston residents at the PV Plaza. Clarinetist Nicola Everton has made the Kootenays her home, Nicholas Denton-Protsack is an emerging Canadian artist, originally from Kelowna, Vancouver-based percussionist Katie Rife, Julien Haynes, originally from Vernon is a violinist and is in his senior year of his performance degree at the University of Victoria. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

  • Climbing the Premiers 60 years later

    Carmen Smith and friends revisit the Premier Range on Aug. 9, 2019

  • TNRD dealing with people using RVs as houses

    More people are parking recreational vehicles on rural property in the TNRD and calling it a home

  • Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

    The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

  • Sixty years and going strong

    Harry and Helene Doyle celebrated their 60 wedding anniversary last Thursday. Family and friends came out and helped celebrate their milestone at the Houston Senior Centre. When asked how they made 60 years a success they replied, "It hasn't always been easy. We've had good times, we've had bad times but with God's guidance and blessings, here we are today. We've also had to learn patience, lots of give and take, and lots of forgiveness. And of course lots of love." Happy Anniversary! (Angelique Houlihan photos)