Burns Lake Junior boys basketball

Players from four regional high schools hit the court at Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) for the junior boys basketball tournament in Burns Lake on Feb. 6. The team from Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof came first place in the event after it beat Fort St. James Secondary School 59-44. The home team from Burns Lake came third, after it defeated the Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School team 21-19. (Blair McBride photo)

  • Feb. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

