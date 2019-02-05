(Black Press Media files)

Burns Lake hits record low amid cold snap

Environment says a 'cold arctic' is over the province

  • Feb. 5, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Six B.C. communities were hit with record cold this week, as a cold snap continues around the province.

According to Environment Canada, White Rock beat a 1929 record of -6.1 C with -7.5 C on Monday, while the Smithers area shattered a 1989 record of -29.2 C with -32.4 C.

On Sunday, the Bella Bella region beat a 1989 record of -12.4 C by 0.4 degrees, Burns Lake reached -38.1, down from -35 C in 1975.

Chetwynd reached lows of -38.5 C, beating a record of -35.7 C, while the Sandspit area hit -8.7 C, down from -7.5 C in 1989.

The Smithers are once again hit a record of -33.3 C on Sunday, beating a 1989 record of -32.3 C.

READ MORE: Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap, says BC Hydro

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Speed dating will help make matches in time for Valentine’s Day
Next story
Third closure of Ashcroft emergency department in six weeks

Just Posted

Most Read