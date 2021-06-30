Burns Lake health area sees improved vaccination percentage

Burns Lake health area saw improved vaccination numbers last week.

According to the Northern Health representative Eryn Collins, last week saw Burns Lake town centre numbers at 66 per cent, Burns Lake North at 63 per cent and Burns Lake South at 55 per cent. She said that the Burns Lake North percentage of vaccination had gone up a full percentage point in the last week.

Clinics were held last week and will continue into this week for the area, at the Burns Lake Curling Club. A second round of clinics will be held on July 8, 9, 12, 15 and 16 at the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre.

These clinics will see residents getting their first doses as well as those who are eligible to get their second dose of the vaccines. Collins however didn’t have the data on the second dose percentages separately.

She also said that the vaccine coverage rates for people 12+ across the region have continued to increase and the community clinics have seen significant numbers of people immunized.

Burns Lake saw one new COVID-19 case in the week of June 6 to June 12 after a seeing no cases the entire month of May. The week of June 13 to June 19 saw no new cases in the area again.

At the time of going to press, the province saw 75 new COVID-19 cases with Northern Health seeing just one new case.

B.C. has ramped up vaccination all across the province and more than a million of province’s population is now fully vaccinated according to the health officials.

“We’re continuing to work to reach people who’ve not yet been immunized, by improving accessibility and convenience wherever we can. We’re open to ideas on that front, as Dr. Henry mentioned earlier this week, if people have ideas for what might work well in their community, they can email COVID-19@northernhealth.ca with their suggestions,” said Collins.

