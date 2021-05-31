First Nations from in and around Burns Lake, along with several members of the community gathered outside the local courthouse in solidarity with the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and to show respect, after 215 bodies of Indigenous children were discovered buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last week on Thursday. Over the weekend, people began placing shoes on the courthouse steps to honor the 215 children. Former chief of Lake Babine Nation, Wilf Adam said, “There has to be meaningful justice for the 215 innocent children. The people who did this crime need to account for their actions. Also the church needs their own reckoning as the Catholic church refuses to apologize for their part in this awful treatment of our people. The church also has to quit protecting the pedophile priests; that is still going on to this day. We need innocent children protected from any horrendous treatment.” (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake First Nations pay respect to the 215 Indigenous children

First Nations from in and around Burns Lake, along with several members of the community gathered outside the local courthouse in solidarity with the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation and to show respect, after 215 bodies of Indigenous children were discovered buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School last week on Thursday. Over the weekend, people began placing shoes on the courthouse steps to honor the 215 children. Former chief of Lake Babine Nation, Wilf Adam said, "There has to be meaningful justice for the 215 innocent children. The people who did this crime need to account for their actions. Also the church needs their own reckoning as the Catholic church refuses to apologize for their part in this awful treatment of our people. The church also has to quit protecting the pedophile priests; that is still going on to this day. We need innocent children protected from any horrendous treatment." (Submitted/Lakes District News)