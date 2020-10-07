Burns Lake Curling season to start on November 1

The Burns Lake Curling club will be starting their league on Nov. 1 as per their regular season but it is set to look a little different with the Covid-measures put in place by Curl Canada.

On Sept. 28, the Curling club held their Annual General Meeting (AGM), during which it was decided that the club would be going ahead with their regular curling season. The AGM was attended by 11 people and the club was able to fill all their open positions for the season.

Sean Stadey will be the President for the 2020/21 season with Tom Brewer as the Vice President, Lori White as the Treasurer and Louise Miller as the Secretary. Lynette Moxon, Sharla Van Zanten, and Randy and Karen Wilson were confirmed for the Directors’ positions for the season.

In an email to Lakes District News, Kevin White of the Burns Lake Curling Club confirmed that the club would be going ahead with the usual season with some direction from the recreation department for Covid restrictions.

“We won’t really know what that will look like. In the mean time we will be surveying the prior years curlers to try and get an idea as to how many of them will return this year in light of the situation. Curl BC has some guidelines out that we will implementing as we see fit in conjunction with the administrator,” he wrote.

Some of the Curl BC guidelines are to observe all applicable physical distancing guidelines, to have enhanced measures for seniors curl leagues with special considerations, such as fewer people on the ice, which leagues consisting primarily of younger adults may not require. The guidelines also suggest postponing the little rock players leagues as it could get difficult for the little ones to physically distance as per the guidelines. The Curl BC guidelines also suggests that all members, renters or those trying curling for the first time must sign a Declaration of Compliance plus a Waiver (signed by adults) or Assumption of Risk Form (signed by adults on behalf of minors), as well as outlines several hygiene and cleaning protocols for the curling rink, for equipment and for personal hygiene of the players.

As White mentioned, currently the club is looking at how many people are interested in curling this season. Those interested are encouraged to either respond to the call for curlers on the club’s Facebook page or text Lynette Moxon.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

@PriyankaKetkar



priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Burns Lake Lakes District News