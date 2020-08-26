The Burns Lake Community Market. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

Burns Lake Community Market to wind down this week

The Burns Lake Community Market had a lot of people lining up last Friday. Shirley Barkman Baking, Ann Martens Baking, Clover Fields Apiaries, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Usborne Books by Lena, Evan's Creek Farm, Pitter Patter Animal Treats, RDBN, The Table Man from Decker Lake and Lakes District Honey Co., were the vendors for the market, some of whom have been with the market this year since day one. This coming Friday Aug. 28, will be the last community market of the season. (Priyanka Ketkar photo)

