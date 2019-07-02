Burns Lake celebrates Canada Day

  Jul. 2, 2019
  • News

Burns Lake residents gathered for Canada Day celebrations in Spirit Square on July 1. As part of the event children had their faces painted, the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce showed off the two Canada Day cakes and there were several musical performances. The Lakes District Choir sang O Canada for the crowd and Rachelle van Zanten and the Tweedsmuir Fiddlers performed as well. (Blair McBride photos)

