Burns Lake biathlete wins gold in Whistler

Burns Lake resident and biathlete Cole Bender (centre) won gold at the North American and Canadian Biathlon Championships held in Whistler from March 26-31. He also secured sixth place in the sprint category and fourth place in the pursuit. In the mixed relay, he and his partner Natalie Benoit from Telemark won the best provincial performance in their age group and finished seventh. (Submitted photo)