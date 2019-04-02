Burns Lake biathlete wins gold in Whistler

Burns Lake resident and biathlete Cole Bender (centre) won gold at the North American and Canadian Biathlon Championships held in Whistler from March 26-31. He also secured sixth place in the sprint category and fourth place in the pursuit. In the mixed relay, he and his partner Natalie Benoit from Telemark won the best provincial performance in their age group and finished seventh. (Submitted photo)

  • Apr. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake resident and biathlete Côle Bender (centre) won gold at the North American and Canadian Biathlon Championships held in Whistler from March 26-31. He also secured sixth place in the sprint category and fourth place in the pursuit. In the mixed relay, he and his partner Natalie Benoit from Telemark won the best provincial performance in their age group and finished seventh. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Hope’s local MPs draw line in the sand over Budget 2019
Next story
City of Kimberley signs MOU with BC Timber Sales

Just Posted

Most Read