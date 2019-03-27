Burns Lake arts events

Last day for submissions to the art exhibition at St. Paul’s United Church

Local artists are invited to submit up to three paintings or photographs, framed and ready to hang for the art show at St. Paul’s United Church. The last day for artists’ submissions is March 29. For more information, phone Wayne at 250-692-3434 or Betty at 250-692-7435 as soon as possible to reserve your space in the art show. Many local artists have already signed up. Join the group!

Open Mic Coffee House

The next Open Mic Coffee House takes place on April 5 at the Lakeside Multiplex. Doors open at 6:30 p.m, and the music goes from 7 p.m. to around 9 p.m. Enjoy the performances of local entertainers, as well as refreshments at intermission by donation. There are always surprises, and new entertainers seem to pop up just about every month. Come early to get a good seat! Admission is $5 for non-performers (children 12 and under are admitted for $3), and performers are admitted free. Proceeds support the Burns Lake and area Scouts. For more information or to register to perform, call Jim Loeb at 250-692-9874.