Dash cam footage caught part of the crash

A burning van, apparently with no driver, crashed into several parked cars in Walnut Grove Tuesday, Nov. 17 at about 2:30 p.m. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A burning van crashed into multiple parked cars at 88th Avenue and 216th Street in Walnut Grove on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 2:30 p.m. and was captured on a nearby vehicle’s dash cam.

According to witnesses, whoever was in the van had apparently bailed out and left the van still in motion.

It came to rest in a parking lot after hitting at least four vehicles.

Langley RCMP are on the scene.

– More to come

