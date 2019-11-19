Burning of debris piles scheduled for Kleena Kleene area to restore 2017 fireguards

Smoke may be visible from Highway 20 and from neighbouring communities

This was the scene west of Williams Lake in 2017 when out of control wildfires exhibited aggressive behaviour due to dry conditions and gusting winds. The Kleena Kleene wildfire burned more than 25,500 hectares. (Submitted photo)

Piles of woody debris will be burned near the site of the 2017 Kleena Kleene wildfire to help reduce wildfire risks in the area.

Burning operations could begin as early as Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, and will continue periodically until about Feb. 15, 2020, noted a spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. Smoke may be visible from Highway 20 and from neighbouring communities.

These controlled burns will be conducted by ministry staff and will only occur on days when site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow smoke to dissipate.

The piles were created during the rehabilitation of fireguards constructed during the 2017 wildfire season. A fireguard is an area around the perimeter of a wildfire that is cleared of trees and other vegetation to help slow the fire’s spread.

Due to the large size of the Kleena Kleene wildfire, which burned more than 25,500 hectares, there are about 300 piles of woody debris in this area. The average size of the piles is about four metres high by four metres wide each.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

