Burning ban now in effect in Surrey

City has already responded to 123 brush and grass fires this year, release notes

With the weather warming and summer on the horizon, the City of Surrey has instituted a burning ban throughout the city.

The decision – effective immediately – was announced in a news release Monday.

“The Surrey Fire Service wants to remind its citizens that seasonally high temperatures and dry weather do result in an increase in the potential for brush fires & nuisance smoke throughout the City of Surrey,” the release reads.

The ban includes backyard fires, and fire-service attendance to any open-burning complaint may result in cost recovery for those involved.

Natural gas, propane and charcoal briquettes are permitted, as long as they’re used with approved devices. Charcoal briquettes are only allowed on private property, and are prohibited in city parks and beaches.

So far in 2019, there have been 184 burning complaints filed, and fire-services personnel have attended to 123 brush and grass files, according to the city. Between May 1 and Oct 1 of last year, Fire Services responded to 441 brush fires and there were 279 complaints.

For more, visit http://www.surrey.ca/city-services/4658.aspx

