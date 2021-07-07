Burn operations remove fuel near Chilako fire

This aerial photo of a wildfire burning approximately 60 kilometres south of Vanderhoof near Chilako was captured by BC Wildfire Service on July 2, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting notable success with burn operations on a wildfire of note approximately 60 kilometres south of Vanderhoof.

Prince George Fire Centre information officer Hannah Harris said burn operations on the Chilako fire took place Tuesday, July 6 to remove available fuel between the fire’s edge and the fuel-free guard.

“Today, control lines have been established and hand-lit burn operations are being conducted to clean up pockets of unburnt fuel,” she said.

The out-of-control fire is an estimated 1,471 hectares and there are 55 firefighters, four helicopters and 26 pieces of equipment on-scene.

Meanwhile, an evacuation alert issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako for Cutoff Creek area remains in effect.

That fire is also out of control and has grown to more than 1,200 hectares as it burns two kilometres north of Big Bend Arm.

“There are no large-scale burn operations planned for today,” Harris said.

“The forecast for today [July 7] is hot and dry, so we are anticipating increased fire behavior which we have seen over the last several days.”

Crews continue working to secure the south flank of the fire with aerial support.

Harris said 51 firefighters, three helicopters and 10 pieces of equipment were on scene.

