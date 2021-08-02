Bunting Road wildfire behaviour good northeast of Lumby, visibility poor

Rain helped quite a bit with the fire 41 kilometres northeast of the village; aircraft grounded due to poor visibility

A good amount of rain Sunday helped the fire behaviour of the Bunting Road wildfire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Some good news from B.C. Wildfire Service on the Bunting Road Wildfire (K41561) classified still as Out of Control.

BCWS said Monday, Aug. 2, that the fire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby received “a good amount of rain yesterday and overnight,” and labelled the fire as having ‘Rank 1 behaviour,’ which means a smouldering ground fire.

However, the wildfire service said smoke and visibility remains so poor that heavy equipment is having trouble operating.

Crews spent the B.C. Day holiday tidying up existing fireguards.

Wildfire personnel are politely asking the public to please respect road closures, alerts and evacuation orders. Crews have reported seeing people drive past closures into the active fire area, creating a safety hazard not only to themselves but to the responders at the worksite.

The Evacuation Order issued in July by the Regional District of North Okanagan for 66 properties on the 10,000 block to 17,000 block of the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road (including properties known as Cottonwoods) remains in effect.

RDNO expanded the Order in addition to an Evacuation Alert for the 3,300 block to 6,000 block of Mabel Lake FSR, which is closed between 14 km and 40 km.

BC Wildfire Service continues to work with industry partners and multiple pieces of heavy equipment to action this fire.

Air support assistance will be available when the heavy smoke clears.

READ MORE: Vehicle fire ignites brush blaze along Highway 97 south of Vernon

READ MORE: No medal chance for former Kal Lakers star, Canada women’s hoops team at Tokyo Games

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star