Bunkowski boredom busters

Meet the Bunkowski's of Prince Rupert and see how they creatively collaborate with boredom busters through-out their self isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo supplied)

Finding creative ways to move the monotony can be difficult when families are in self-isolation. Let’s lighten the load for everyone and share how you and your family are busting the boredom.

The Bunkowski family of Prince Rupert got creative when their vacation to Disney Land in California was cut short at the beginning of March break.

Mom, Maria Bunkowski said the only socially responsible thing to do was to return home once she received several text messages about travel bans. She is impressed with how her children’s creativity has emerged during the isolation period. Each photo can take up to an hour to set up and creates projects for the family to work on during the day.

The Northern View would love for you to post your photos in the comments. Let’s start some links of love and see how far they can extend.

