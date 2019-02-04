Bundle up for an Arctic chill gripping the Okanagan

Bundle up. It’s cold outside.
An arctic chill has hit the Okanagan Valley this week and temperatures dipped to -17 C this morning, or -25 C if you factor in the windchill.
Typically temperatures hover between 0 C and -7 C in this time of year.
The upside may just be sunshine, which will prevail through Wednesday as the chill hits its worse.
Monday will reach a temperature high of -9 C in Kelowna. Over the weekend it will warm up to -2 C with a chance of flurries Friday, and Saturday will see -3 C.
Vernon will see almost identical weather patterns. North in Salmon Arm there will be a chance of flurries Monday at -10 C and will drop to -16 C to warm up through the week to -3 C Friday.
In the South Okanagan, temperatures will hover between 0 C and -8 C, dropping to -15 C overnight Monday and Tuesday. The sun will shine Monday until Wednesday only to be hidden by clouds the rest of the week.
