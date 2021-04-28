Bumpy Giant’s Head Road could see improvements

Municipal staff in Summerland are developing plans to fix a rough segment of Giant’s Head Road.

The section of road, around four kilometres south of downtown Summerland, has potholes and patches and has been identified as a problem area in the past, according to Kris Johnson, director of works and infrastructure for the community.

In 2018, municipal council applied for grant funding to fix the road, but the application was not successful.

Now, Johnson said municipal staff are considering a short-term option to repair the pavement or a long-term option which would also include water system upgrades in the area. This option also includes extending the multi-use path which runs parallel to the road closer to Summerland’s core.

The short-term option would cost between $1 million and $1.5 million, while the more comprehensive option would have a price tag of $7.5 million to $8 million, he said.

Either option would be for work to be done in 2022. The more expensive option would require borrowing to cover the costs of the project.

