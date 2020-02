Traffic is a slow go early Monday morning

B.C. Highway Cams show bumper to bumper traffic at the McKenzie underpass due to a reported crash just before Tilicum Road. (B.C. Highway Cams)

Traffic is at a crawl on the Trans-Canada Highway early Monday morning due to a reported crash near Tillicum Road.

According to Google Trafic Maps, traffic is backed up until the Old Island Highway exit.

READ ALSO: James Bay resident starts response petition in favour of Dallas Road campers

B.C. Highway Cams show bumper to bumper traffic at the McKenzie underpass and the Helmcken overpass.

More to come …

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.