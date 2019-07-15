Bumper crops of corn, garlic and berries on Peninsula farms

Silver Rill Corn has second earliest harvest ever, mild weather helping other producers

Saanich Peninsula farmers are reporting strong harvests, in part due to the favourable weather.

Back in May, meteorologists were predicting a scorching summer for B.C. and Vancouver Island but, so far, the mercury hasn’t been rising as quickly as anticipated.

However, Silver Rill Corn farm has had its second earliest harvest ever, boosted by March’s heatwave and Island Farm Fresh say the mild conditions in June and July have made a big difference to their produce.

“We plant as early as we can and Mother Nature takes care of the rest,” says Clayton Fox of Silver Rill Corn farm, “We have 12 acres to pick and have already picked eight. We’re now onto the next field.”

Fox, along with his two dedicated pickers, has been kept busy, starting at 5 a.m., pausing for lunch and then often continuing in the afternoon. His 70 acre farm offers over 20 different types of corn.

Dan Ponchet of Island Farm Fresh says the network of farms his organization represents are experiencing strong sales too.

“Even weather is good. At the moment it’s not too hot, so things don’t ripen too quickly,” he says. “People aren’t as interested in berries when it’s hot. They’re more interested in beaches and ice cream.”

Small farmer Andrew Engqvist produces two and a half acres of strawberries and grows three quarters of an acre of garlic. His Russian Red is often the biggest on the Island, and due to the good harvest, some of the bulbs are so large that recent customers have mistaken them for less tasty elephant garlic.

“It’s been a good growing season. Both the garlic and the strawberries have been good. We’ve had some early strawberries and we’re still picking,” he says.

One unforseen outcome for farmers has been a rise in consumer expectation with some farmers saying occasionally customers have been angry when they sell out of certain produce at their fruit and veg stands.

The Weather Network still stands by its original prediction of a hot B.C. summer, but now thinks rising temperatures might only arrive at the end of July, a month late. So fans of farm-fresh produce should enjoy the bountiful harvests, while they last.

