Bull riders descending on Barriere Dec. 31, 2017

New Years Eve is just a few days away, with one of the premier events in the region taking place at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere to welcome 2018.

This will be the sixth year that the New Year’s Eve Professional Bull Riding and Dance is hosted at the local venue.

Organizers of the event say they are extremely happy to once again be sanctioned by Bull Riders Canada Inc. (BRC), and to also be one of the main events that gets the BRC season launched with a bang.

What is Bull Riders Canada?

The organization made it’s debute in 2013, Bull Riders Canada Inc. Their goal at that time was to become the largest Canadian owned and operated Bull Riding Company in Canada.

At the present time they are very pleased to confirm they have exceeded that goal on many different levels. BRC Inc. supports local, hometown bull riding venues by providing affordable options to having a bull riding event in the area.

They offer a tested and proven strategy in place which allows committees to have a bull riding event while maintaining the ability to earn money for their local cause, in turn providing a venue for all other stakeholders to utilize.

This has been most evident in Barriere, with the first three New Year’s Eve Bull Riding events being hosted by the Farm Kids Fund to start up their scholarship and bursary program – which they did. The event was then handed over to the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Association as a fundraiser for their projects.

There is a $5000 purse for the winners in the Barriere event.

The BRC 2017 Season V Tour featured 73 regular season events, from B.C. to New Brunswick, finishing with the Wrangler Bull Riders Canada Finals in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan with $25,000.00 in prize money.

Stakeholders of Bull Riders Canada Inc. include: Contestants (riders), stock contractors (animals), contract acts (announcers, judges, acts, and bullfighters), and committees (organizations wishing to hold/host an event and the spectators that attend).

BRC has created a very reliable and timely website that is marketed on multiple mediums; this includes video highlights from events through a YouTube channel.

Go to: http://www.bullriderscanada.ca Tickets for the New Years Eve event in Barriere are available on: www. eventbrite.ca, or can be found locally at Barriere Country Feeds and the Star/Journal, the Horse Barn in Kamloops, and The Clearwater Times in Clearwater.