Bulky item pickup for Penticton residents

From April 9 to 13, residents can leave the large items at their usual collection point

The large and bulky item collection takes place this week for City of Penticton residents.

City of Penticton residents receiving curbside garbage collection services can dispose of large and bulky items this week.

“The large and bulky item collection is a great time for residents to get an old piece of furniture or broken appliance to the curb that they may not have been able to get to the landfill,” said community sustainability co-ordinator, David Kassian. “On your regular garbage day, simply haul the item to your usual collection point and we will make sure it gets disposed of properly.”

From April 9 to 13, residents can leave the large items at their usual collection point (on your regular garbage day) by 7 a.m. The city asks that you leave a minimum of one metre (three feet) of space between your carts and bulky items.

Common accepted items are furniture, appliances (such as refrigerators and stoves) and mattresses. The maximum allowable weight per item is 90 kilograms (200 pounds).

Items that are not accepted are objects with gas motors and renovation waste such as toilets, plumbing fixtures and doors. Small appliances and electronics will not be collected, but can be dropped off for free recycling at J&C Bottle Depot at 200 Rosetown Ave. or at the Campbell Mountain Landfill.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.