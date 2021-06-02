Bulkley Valley Exhibition returns

The Fall Fair is back.

In a letter to sponsors dated June 1, the Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association said it is “over the moon excited” to make the announcement.

It said the May 25 announcement of B.C.’s phased restart program finalized planning that has been ongoing since the beginning of the year.

VIDEO: Vernon videographer digs up rare footage of Smithers in 1955

“With our open-air facility and proper social distancing protocol in place, the 102nd BVX will be a safe and fun event this summer.”

The rodeo, draft horse, light horse, loggers’ sports, 4-H show and sale, Kid’s Zone shows and petting farm all will be back, as well as the Shooting Star Midway and main stage acts.

New this year, Grampa’s Tractors, the collection of 43 antique tractors compiled by John and Leny Boonstra over the years will now be on display all year round at the BVX. There will also be a permanent historical display to go with the tractors.

editor@interior-news.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Smithers Interior News

A man pets a dairy cow at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23, 2019. (Archive photo)

A group of kids go for a spin on one of the rides at the Fall Fair in Smithers on August 23, 2019. (Archive photo)